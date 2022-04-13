Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Stock Price Up 1%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the advanced manufacturing and advanced materials technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

