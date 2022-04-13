Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.87. Chase shares last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 9,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $821.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chase by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chase by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

