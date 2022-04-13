Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 2,592 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

