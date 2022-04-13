Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNTY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.90.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

