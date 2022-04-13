Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 24,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,838,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after buying an additional 171,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

