CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.