Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEVGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 151,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.