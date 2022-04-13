Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 151,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

