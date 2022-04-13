Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $9.02 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 5.56.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.