Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 201,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

CELU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. On average, research analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

