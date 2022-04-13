Catcha Investment (CHAA) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Catcha Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Catcha Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catcha Investment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 171 672 953 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Catcha Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catcha Investment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.61 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -18.42

Catcha Investment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catcha Investment competitors beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

