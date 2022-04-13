Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Shares Up 0.3%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 10,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

