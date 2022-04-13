CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $103.17, but opened at $96.75. CarMax shares last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 59,889 shares traded.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

