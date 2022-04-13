CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 790,521 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $17.76.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

