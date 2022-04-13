Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,963.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $1.73 million and $27,963.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.01 or 0.07471896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.42 or 0.99839605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041110 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,609,347 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

