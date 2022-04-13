Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CAPC stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.23. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

