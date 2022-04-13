Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CAPC stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.23. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Capstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
