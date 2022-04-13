Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRNCY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

