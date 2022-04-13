Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.72 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a P/E ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

