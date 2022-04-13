Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
