Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

