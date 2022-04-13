Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,439 shares.The stock last traded at $125.37 and had previously closed at $122.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

