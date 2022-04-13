Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $14.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$169.86.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$145.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$123.26 and a one year high of C$167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

