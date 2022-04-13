Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 209.60% from the stock’s previous close.

DCTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of DCTH opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,780 in the last three months. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

