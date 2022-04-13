Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 2.3%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.40. 5,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,588,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

