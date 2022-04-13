Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5,900.00

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,900 ($76.88) and last traded at GBX 6,025 ($78.51), with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,975 ($77.86).
The stock has a market cap of £166.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,287.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,528.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.