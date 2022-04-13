Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5,900.00

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,900 ($76.88) and last traded at GBX 6,025 ($78.51), with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,975 ($77.86).

The stock has a market cap of £166.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,287.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,528.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

