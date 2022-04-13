Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as C$40.88 and last traded at C$40.66, with a volume of 345391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.11.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.45.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 over the last three months.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.42.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

