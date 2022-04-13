Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CATC stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

