Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.50

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.10), with a volume of 78591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of £140.59 million and a PE ratio of 37.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.15.
In related news, insider Ann Cochrane Cook Wallace Budge sold 654,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £818,276.25 ($1,066,296.91).
Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.
Further Reading
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.