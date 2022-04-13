Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

