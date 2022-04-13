Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $919.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.