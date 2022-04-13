Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $257.20 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

