Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $125.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

