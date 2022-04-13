Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.