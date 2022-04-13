Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

