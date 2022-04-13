BTIG Research Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $193.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of PLD opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. Prologis has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $170.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Prologis by 26.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Prologis by 204.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 230.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.9% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 43.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

