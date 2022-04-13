BTIG Research Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $89.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE STC opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

