Brokers Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $8.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $986.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $971.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $991.16 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

