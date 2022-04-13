Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 384,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 604,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 81,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

