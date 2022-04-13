Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $19.95

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

MAC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Macerich by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

