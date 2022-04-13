Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $197.75

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

SITE stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,806. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $148.21 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

