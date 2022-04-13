Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) PT at €66.15

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.05 ($71.80).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNP shares. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($70.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday.

EPA BNP traded down €0.04 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting €48.71 ($52.95). 4,048,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($75.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.74.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

