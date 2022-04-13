Brokerages Set Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($45.65) to €43.00 ($46.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BSFFF remained flat at $$44.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

