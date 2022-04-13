Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $76.35

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.