Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $1.93. Shopify reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $591.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $693.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,124.34.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.