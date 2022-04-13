Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,330. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $240.04 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

