Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $15.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $115.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

