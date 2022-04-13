Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.96). Celsion reported earnings per share of ($1.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Celsion stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 988,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,665. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Celsion has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Celsion by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

