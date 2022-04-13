Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.07. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $125,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,138 shares of company stock worth $22,677,848. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

