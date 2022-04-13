Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. II-VI reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 912,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,169. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in II-VI by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

