Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HMLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

