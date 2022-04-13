Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Endava posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Endava by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,485,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 127,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.03. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

