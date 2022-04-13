Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Driven Brands posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

DRVN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in Driven Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

